Former MSNBC anchor Joy Reid admits she'd 'freak out' if she saw male genitalia in a women's locker room

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid admitted Sunday that she would be alarmed if she saw a penis in a women’s locker room.

During a conversation on her "Reid This Reid That" podcast, Reid said that seeing male genitalia in a women’s locker room would "freak" her out.

"I’m alarmed enough when I see a woman with her dangling boobies. If I saw a penis in the ladies’ locker room, I would freak out too," the ex-MSNBC (now known as MS NOW) anchor told co-host Jacque Reid.

US OLYMPIAN OPENS UP ON LEADING LAWSUIT AGAINST GOVERNING BODY OVER TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S COMPETITION

Reid was reacting to a story about a California woman who went viral after complaining that a transgender woman repeatedly entered the women’s locker room at a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Reid, who has criticized conservatives for proposing policies to keep transgender women out of female locker rooms and women’s sports, told her co-host she would have gone to management in that situation.

"What it’s saying is if I turn around, and I see a pee pee – a penis in front of me, inside of the room, I would probably go to management and say, ‘Wait a minute. Why is there somebody — a naked man — in this room?'"

NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE DEFENDS ATHLETE WHO FAILED GENETIC SEX TEST AS PLAYERS CLASH OVER GENDER RULES

Reid made clear that her remarks were not an attack on transgender people, but rather an acknowledgment of her own discomfort around nudity in locker rooms.

"I would be disturbed. I’m telling you. I would be alarmed. I’m alarmed enough when I see a woman with her dangling boobies," she said, adding, "This is nothing against trans anybody."

Reid continued, saying that even if the person identifying as transgender had male genitalia, she would still understand the woman’s complaints from a "safety" and "privacy" standpoint.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

"So, I can see why she would have gone and reported to management ‘there’s a man naked in the…’ Now, if they clarified, and they said, ‘Well, trans da da da,’ OK, but I think they should take her concerns also seriously. Because if she’s uncomfortable, does she not have the right to be at least uncomfortable with the situation?"

Reid’s co-host agreed, saying she also doesn’t want to see male genitalia in women’s locker rooms, even though she supports transgender rights.

After her co-host suggested creating "separate locker rooms" for transgender individuals, Joy Reid proposed gender-neutral facilities as a possible solution.

"Give people the choice," she said.