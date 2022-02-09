Joy Reid rails against 'new Plessy' Supreme Court: 'Fascist white minority rule'

Left-wing MSNBC host Joy Reid took to Twitter Tuesday for an odd rant aimed at the U.S. Supreme Court, predicting its future decisions concerning voting laws would mirror those made by the court that decided the case Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896.

Homer Plessy, a New Orleans shoemaker, was arrested for refusing to leave a Whites-only railroad car in 1892 to protest racial segregation, which sparked the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that cemented "separate but equal" into law for half a century.

The ruling solidified Whites-only spaces in public accommodations such as hotels, schools, and transportation for decades.

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS CHAIRMAN COMPARES ‘SUPREME COURT MAJORITY’ TO ‘GHOSTS OF THE CONFEDERACY’

"America: we have a new Plessy Court. And it will rule 6-3 and 5-4 for radical Christian right, megacorporations and the super rich until we are essentially fascist white minority rule 1980s South Africa with a Taliban twist for women and the LGBTQ. Godspeed…" Reid tweeted in response to the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordering a stay on Alabama's new congressional maps amid a legal review.

LOUISIANA GOV POSTHUMOUSLY PARDONS HOMER PLESSY, MAN BEHIND ‘SEPARATE BUT EQUAL’ SUPREME COURT RULING

A lower court previously ruled that Alabama's new congressional map, which was drawn based on 2020 census figures, could violate the Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting power of minority voters.

The video clip attached to Reid's tweet showed a segment from her program, "The ReidOut," and included her accusing the current Supreme Court of ignoring precedent set by the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which effectively overturned Plessy v. Ferguson.

"The activists on the current court are showing that precedent doesn't much matter to them. They're declaring open season on the voting rights of Americans of color, escalating the war on the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in a bid, it seems, to become the new Plessy court," she said.

Reid did not go into detail as to what future Supreme Court decisions would lead to the claims she made in her tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Plessy was pardoned by Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.