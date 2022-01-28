Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama asks Supreme Court to temporarily block order to redraw congressional maps

A federal judicial panel previously ruled the initial map may violate the Voting Rights Act

By Shannon Bream , Bill Mears , Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Biden's Supreme Court nomination will have 'absolutely no room for error': Morgenstern Video

Biden's Supreme Court nomination will have 'absolutely no room for error': Morgenstern

Fox News contributor Richard Fowler and former Trump WH deputy communications director Brian Morgenstern analyze Biden's Supreme Court diversity promise on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama sent a request Friday to the Supreme Court, asking for a delay in a lower court order to proceed with drawing new congressional maps ahead of the 2022 election.

The emergency request, sent by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, was delivered to Justice Clarence Thomas based on jurisdiction. Thomas will now have the option to decide himself or ask his colleagues to weigh in on the request to issue a temporary injunction on enforcement, which would stay in place while lower court litigation continues.

Secretary of State John Merrill pauses as he speaks to the media after Alabama special election in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S., Dec. 12, 2017.

Secretary of State John Merrill pauses as he speaks to the media after Alabama special election in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S., Dec. 12, 2017. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

13 SENATE DEMOCRATS VOTED AGAINST BLACK FEMALE JUDGE NOMINATED BY TRUMP

A three-judge federal judicial panel on Thursday had refused to delay enforcement of its order, despite the state indicating it would appeal. That panel had concluded the current map drawn based on the 2020 census figures likely violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting power of minority voters.

The panel ordered the state to redraw its GOP-friendly map to create a second minority voter congressional district.

Representative Terri Sewell, a Democrat from Alabama, applauds during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Representative Terri Sewell, a Democrat from Alabama, applauds during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The state’s current congressional delegation has only one Black representative, Democrat Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama's 7th congressional district, the only Black majority district in the Yellowhammer State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 

  (iStock )

Should this case, or a similar appeal from another state, reach the high court for final review on a legal fast-track, it could lead to a fresh look at Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in an assortment of language minority groups.

The latest census indicated Alabama’s population is roughly 27% Black.

Shannon Bream currently serves as anchor of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream (weekdays 12-1AM/ET). She joined the network in 2007 as a Washington D.C- based correspondent covering the Supreme Court.  

More from Politics