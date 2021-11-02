MSNBC's Joy Reid: 'Education' issue is 'code' for White parents who don't want race taught in schools

MSNBC's Joy Reid called the issue of education a "code" for White parents who don't want their children to be taught about race during her coverage of the Virginia gubernatorial election Tuesday.

Citing exit polling, Reid noted that while the coronavirus factored low on the issues most important to Virginia voters this election, education ranked high. Reid used air quotes when saying the word education.

She called it "code for White parents who don't like the idea about teaching about race."

"Unfortunately, race is just the most palpable tool in the tool kit, used to be in the Democratic Party back in the day, when there were Dixiecrats," she continued. "And now of the Republican Party, it just is powerful."

Virginia voters told networks like CNN and MSNBC that the school issue was a main driving force for them to vote for Republican Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin sided with parents concerned about their school boards' progressive agendas, which included graphic reading material and the features of critical race theory.

McAuliffe left nothing to the imagination when he told voters at his debate against Youngkin, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." That comment, one voter told MSNBC, "hurt" the Democrat's chances.

Reid's colleague Nicolle Wallace declared Tuesday that CRT "isn't real" as she mourned its effect on voters.

"He worshipped at the altar of Donald Trump… he did not really put much distance between himself and Donald Trump on the big lie or the deadly insurrection," Wallace said of Youngkin. "So, I think that the real ominous thing, is that critical race theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump-insurrection-endorsed Republican."