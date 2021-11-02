Liberal media is 'brazenly' lying saying CRT isn't taught in Virginia schools: NewsBusters

Media watchdog NewsBusters accused the liberal press of "flat-out" and "brazenly" lying when claiming that critical race theory is not being taught in Virginia schools in a new video published on gubernatorial Election Day.

CRT, a curriculum which is based on the notion U.S. institutions are inherently racist, has become a hot button issue for parents concerned about what their children are learning in schools, with some claiming it unnecessarily divides students by race.

NewsBusters aggregated several clips of mainstream media declaring that CRT is not taught in Virginia schools, before calling it a lie.

"Critical race theory - that is not taught in public schools in Virginia," The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart is seen saying on PBS "NewsHour."

"There's no evidence it's been taught in public schools, an NBC News report declared.

"Critical race theory not taught in Virginia schools," a guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" said.

But these pundits are relying on an "incredibly limited definition" of CRT, NewsBusters argued, one that focuses on "a high-level study examining the intersection between race and other cultural forces."

"So yes, fifth graders aren’t hearing graduate-level seminars on racial identity and intersectionality, but all of the same concepts are still there — deconstructing "whiteness," institutional racism, white privilege, and all of the other concepts that everyone (except the media) commonly associates with CRT," the outlet noted.

Further, reports revealed that the Virginia Department of Education recommended a book called, "We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom" in March 2020 that told teachers they "must embrace theories such as critical race theory."

"Lastly, teachers must embrace theories such as critical race theory, settler colonialism, Black feminism, dis/ability, critical race studies, and other critical theories, that have the ability to interrogate anti-Blackness …" Abolitionist Teaching Network co-founder Bettina Love wrote.

The phrase "Critical Race Theory" also appears on the state Department of Education website.

Education was considered by many analysts to have been a sizable driving factor in the final stages of the race to governor between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. National attention has been granted to parents across Virginia who have confronted local school boards about CRT and other progressive curricula which they find unsuitable lessons for their children.

With the race appearing to tighten, McAuliffe has also repeated the debunked claim that Youngkin is trying to ban Black authors like Toni Morrison from schools when really he's only on board with parents being notified when their kids are being exposed to graphic material. It was one of a few fibs the Democrats have been caught in the past week.

