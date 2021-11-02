MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace declares critical race theory ‘isn’t real’ during Virginia gubernatorial coverage

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace declared on Tuesday that critical race theory "isn’t real" while roasting Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin during the liberal network’s Election Night coverage.

Critics of Youngkin have tried to tie him to former President Donald Trump and dismiss widespread education-related concerns of parents in the state but Wallace, the GOP flack turned fanatically liberal pundit, managed to do both in one partisan rant.

"He worshipped at the altar of Donald Trump… he did not really put much distance between himself and Donald Trump on the big lie or the deadly insurrection," Wallace said. "So, I think that the real ominous thing, is that critical race theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump-insurrection-endorsed Republican."

Critical race theory, a curriculum which is based on the notion U.S. institutions are inherently racist, has become a hot button issue for parents concerned about what their children are learning in schools, with some claiming it unnecessarily divides students by race.

Education is considered by many analysts to have been a significant driving factor in the final stages of the race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Youngkin. National attention has been granted to parents across Virginia who have confronted local school boards about CRT and other progressive curricula which they find unsuitable or morally objectionable lessons for their children.

Wallace, a former George W. Bush communications director and John McCain campaign hand, has turned on the GOP to make a lucrative cable news living attacking Republicans at every turn. She is not alone in denying that critical race theory exists.

Earlier on Tuesday, media watchdog NewsBusters accused the liberal press of "flat-out" and "brazenly" lying when claiming that critical race theory is not being taught in Virginia schools in a new video shared on social media.

"Critical race theory - that is not taught in public schools in Virginia," The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart is seen saying on PBS "NewsHour."

"There's no evidence it's been taught in public schools, an NBC News report declared.

"Critical race theory not taught in Virginia schools," a guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" said.

But these pundits are relying on an "incredibly limited definition" of CRT, NewsBusters argued, one that focuses on "a high-level study examining the intersection between race and other cultural forces."

"So yes, fifth graders aren’t hearing graduate-level seminars on racial identity and intersectionality, but all of the same concepts are still there — deconstructing 'whiteness,' institutional racism, white privilege, and all of the other concepts that everyone (except the media) commonly associates with CRT," the outlet noted.

The phrase "Critical Race Theory" appears on the state Department of Education website.

