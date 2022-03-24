MSNBC's Joy Reid belittles Justice Clarence Thomas as ‘a creepy male nominee’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC's Joy Reid raged over Republican questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during the third day of Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings.

The far-left host not only bashed the Republican members of the committee as "raging white senators," but also used the opportunity to belittle Justice Clarence Thomas, the only current Black member of the nation's highest court, by calling him "a creepy male nominee" in the early 1990s.

"A Black woman federal judge walks into a Senate Judiciary hearing as the president's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022, and gets treated by raging white Senators the same sordid way Anita Hill was treated as a witness against a creepy male nominee in the 1990s. #America," Reid tweeted, favorably comparing Jackson to Hill, the woman who accused Thomas of sexual harassment amid his 1991 confirmation hearings.

Hill, one of Thomas' former employees, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by then-Sen. Joe Biden. Biden oversaw the stormy hearing that eventually led to Thomas being narrowly confirmed and was said to have privately stated he did not believe Hill. Many on the left subsequently criticized Biden for not being supportive enough of Hill, while those on the right saw it as baseless smear tactics.

The defining moment of Thomas' contentious confirmation came during his own testimony responding to Hill's allegations, in which he slammed Senate Democrats for their handling of the process:

"This is a circus. It's a national disgrace. And from my standpoint as a Black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity Blacks, who in any way deign to think for themselves," he said. "And it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured, by a committee of the U.S. Senate rather than hung from a tree."

Reid joined other left-wing media outlets in attacking Republican senators for their line of questioning.

The New York Times claimed Republicans were using "appeals to racism" and nods to conservative "fringes" by questioning Jackson on her "soft on crime" stance while serving as a federal judge, while The Washington Post said Republicans were treating Jackson worse than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his contentious 2018 confirmation hearing.

Democrats at the time accused Kavanaugh of gang rape and other sexual misconduct.

The media have repeatedly targeted Thomas with racist attacks for his conservative views. In November 2020, Reid called Thomas "Uncle Clarence," an unsubtle reference to the "Uncle Tom" slur.

Thomas remains hospitalized after being admitted last Friday for an infection, according to a statement released by the Supreme Court.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.