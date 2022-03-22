Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization."

After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's confirmation hearing above board to avoid a political spectacle similar to Kavanaugh's confirmation, Waldman penned a column in the Washington Post rebuking Republicans for making the hearing "all about their own victimhood."

"So far, their clearest focus has been on their own victimization," he griped. "You may be under the hot lights and being cross-examined, they are telling Jackson, but we are the real victims here."

Waldman goes on to mock the plight of Supreme Court nominees who were "mistreated by cruel Democrats before taking their seats," expressing little sympathy for Kavanaugh and the attacks he endured from the left at the time.

"It all culminates with Brett Kavanaugh, the victim to beat all victims, his name invoked again and again. How can the poor Supreme Court justice even bear to get out of bed in the morning, knowing only that he’s a hero to his party and will be making the country’s laws for the next 30 years or so?" writes Waldman. "What a nightmare it must be for him."

Waldman pointed to recent comments from Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Charles Grassley,, R-Iowa, who "repeated again and again that they would never abuse Jackson the way Kavanaugh was treated."

"To all this umbrage, one might respond, ‘Let us know when Jackson is credibly accused of sexual assault,’" he writes. "But this has nothing to do with her. The point is that Republicans know the sense of victimhood ties their entire movement together, and the more it is nurtured, the greater their chances of keeping that movement mobilized in November’s midterm elections, the 2024 presidential campaign, and everything that happens between and beyond."

"Jackson will have to suffer through a few more sessions of Republicans beating their breasts about the terrible trials they have endured, with the gripping tale of Kavanaugh, that modern-day Job, told again and again.

"Throughout, Republicans will congratulate themselves for how graciously they are conducting themselves," he wrote, "even though the most gracious person in the room is the nominee sitting in front of them, patiently listening to all their nonsense."