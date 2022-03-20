Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, expected to be released in a 'day or two'

Clarence Thomas was diagnosed with an infection and is resting comfortably

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized, according to a statement from the court.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

After Thomas underwent testing, he was diagnosed with an infection and is resting comfortably while his symptoms "are abating."

Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics