Author admits she 'wouldn't mind' if Justice Clarence Thomas' health forces him into retirement, deletes tweet

Author Ellen Hopkins made no secret of her disdain for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Sunday as she tweeted in response to a report on the latter's hospitalization that she "wouldn't mind" if his health "forced him into retirement."

"Trying to maintain the high road. Don't want him to die. But wouldn't mind if his health forced him into retirement. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says," the former journalist turned author of New York Times bestsellers, wrote in the now deleted tweet, including a link to an article in The Los Angeles Times reporting that Thomas had been hospitalized with an infection.

According to a statement from the Supreme Court, Thomas was hospitalized Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He was diagnosed with an infection, is resting comfortably, and is expected to be released within a "day or two."

Before she could delete her tweet, Hopkins faced the ire of critics over the egregiousness of wishing ill health upon Thomas, who has been subjected to seemingly continuous attacks from the liberal media over his race and conservative leanings.

"It should tell you something that your high road is still so low," tweeted journalist and author Allie Beth Stuckey.

"Ellen wants Clarence Thomas so sick that he has to retire from the court, but you see... YOU'RE the problem, not her," tweeted conservative radio host Jason Rantz.

Hopkins continued her criticism of Thomas in an additional tweet on Monday, appearing frustrated by the backlash.

"Last thing I'll say on this. Until the fascist f**ks complete their power grab, this is a free country. You're free to think Biden sucks. I'm free to think Clarence Thomas doesn't belong on the SCOTUS. Has zero to do with color and everything to do with lack of integrity," she tweeted.

The Supreme Court has once again come into focus as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faces her Senate confirmation hearings this week after being nominated by President Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to sit on the bench.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.