House Democrat calls Trump 'extremely mentally ill' after Greenland remarks, urges 25th Amendment removal

Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., asserted Monday in a post on X that President Donald Trump is "mentally ill" and should be "immediately" removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

"The president of the United States is extremely mentally ill and it’s putting all of our lives at risk. The 25th Amendment exists for a reason — we need to invoke it immediately," she declared in the post.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Tuesday morning.

The congresswoman made the comment in response to a reported message sent by President Donald Trump to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," Trump reportedly wrote, according to a transcript of the text message first reported by PBS.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?" he continued, referring to Greenland. "There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you!" Trump reportedly added.

In response, Støre reportedly wrote, "Dear Mr President, dear Donald — on the contact across the Atlantic — on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine — and your tariff announcement yesterday. You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate — so much is happening around us where we need to stand together. We are proposing a call with you later today — with both of us or separately — give us a hint of what you prefer!"

The office of the Prime Minister of Norway confirmed to Fox News that Støre and Trump had the text exchange on Sunday.

Norway's prime minister also pushed back in a statement.

"Norway’s position on Greenland is clear. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark on this matter. We also support that NATO in a responsible way is taking steps to strengthen security and stability in the Arctic. As regards the Nobel Peace Prize, I have clearly explained, including to President Trump what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government," Støre noted.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., have also both called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment against Trump in light of the president's message.

"Donald Trump is unfit to lead and clearly out of control. Invoke the 25th Amendment," Kamlager-Dove asserted in a post on X. A note on the X account notes that it is "maintained by federal staff."

