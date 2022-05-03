Jonathan Turley warns Supreme Court leak is 'unspeakably unethical' act: 'We're living in an age of rage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley warned the leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion was an "unspeakably unethical" act and the ensuing FBI investigation will ultimately destroy the longstanding culture of the court to not yield to politics. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Turley explained that the leak is a "sign of the times," with no sacred principles remaining.

PROTESTERS GATHER OUTSIDE SUPREME COURT BUILDING FOLLOWING LEAKED DRAFT OPINION TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE

JONATHAN TURLEY: What is clear is that what occurred with this leak was an unspeakably unethical act, and it is unfortunately a sign of our times. We're living in an age of rage where nothing seems inviolate anymore, no principles seems sacred, and it makes some of us feel almost naive. Even though this is a city that floats on a rolling sea of leaks, the court was always an island of integrity, and most of us didn't think this day would come. And I'm not too sure why. Maybe it's because we let hope triumph over experience.

But the court has a long tradition that it would not yield to politics. It would not yield to dirty tricks. Somebody shattered that tradition, and the investigation that will now ensue is going to shatter the culture of the court. It's going to take a lot to get to the bottom of this. Yes, it's a small institution. It's a small number of people that are likely involved. But whoever did this likely took steps to hide their tracks.

