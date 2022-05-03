Protesters gather outside Supreme Court building following leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters have gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court building after an alleged draft of a Supreme Court opinion striking down the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade was released to the public in an unprecedented leak Monday night.

The alleged opinion, leaked by Politico, was swiftly shared online and crowds from both sides of the aisle flooded the sidewalks just outside the historic judicial building.

HAPPENING NOW: People gathering outside the Supreme Court in response to the possibility that Roe v Wade may be overturned, per the opinion obtained by Politico @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/68bKJCESaN — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) May 3, 2022

Supporters of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion across the country in 1973, chanted for abortion to remain legal, criticized Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin and called for the end of the Senate’s filibuster.

"Abortion is health care," people from one side of the crowd chanted.

A handful of pro-life activists just arrived and some chants have erupted. By those on both sides. Can tell you the energy and volume has picked up here in the last few minutes. #Fox5DC pic.twitter.com/eHqAwuiRaC — David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) May 3, 2022

As pro-life crowds gathered to counter the initial protest, the language of the chants became mixed.

"Hey, hey, ho, ho, sexist fascists have to go," pro-abortion advocates chanted, which were met with pro-lifers echoing: "Hey, hey, ho, ho Roe v. Wade has got to go."

I’ll be live on @fox5dc in 10 minutes outside the Supreme Court with the growing crowd. Crowd with competing cheers "hey, hey, ho, ho sexist fascists have to go" and "hey, hey, ho, ho roe v Wade has got to go" pic.twitter.com/o4Canhh9tj — Katie Barlow (@katieleebarlow) May 3, 2022

Pro-choice supporters also took to criticizing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, who occasionally swings his vote with the 50-member Republican minority to prevent the passage of controversial issues. Manchin joined Republicans in blocking a bill to codify Roe earlier this year.

"F--- Joe Manchin," the protesters were chanting at one point.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," states the "1st Draft" opinion from Feb. 10. The opinion was reportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, to determine the outcome of the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Since this is a draft, and not an official signed opinion, Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land. Drafts circulate and change.

Protesters also called for the end of the Senate’s filibuster, which they blame for getting in the way of codifying abortion, as filibuster rules have effectively required 60-votes for passage, often an insurmountable goal for bipartisan issues.

Congress has failed to legalize abortion since the country’s largest abortion case was decided in January 1973.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.