Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro professor of public Interest law at George Washington University and a practicing criminal defense attorney.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Constitutional scholar
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro professor of public Interest law at George Washington University and a practicing criminal defense attorney.