Jon Stewart says Biden 'shouldn't be president' during comedy set: 'Why are we allowing this?'

"Daily Show" host Jon Stewart lambasted President Biden, saying he shouldn't be in the White House while addressing his age during a recent comedy set.

"Why are we allowing this?" Stewart asked a Los Angeles crowd at Netflix's comedy festival on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "And now we’re going to have a president that’s [one of] the two oldest people that have ever run for the office of the presidency."

"I know liberals say, ‘Don’t say Joe Biden is old’ — don’t say what people see with their own eyes! You can say it, he can’t hear us," Stewart jokingly told the crowd. "I know you know how f---ing old he is, and I know you don’t want to say it because Trump is so scary, but he’s so f---ing old. When you watch him on television, you’re nervous, aren’t ya?"

"I’m not saying that Biden can’t contribute to society, he just shouldn’t be president," Stewart added before saying that Trump is able to lie his way out of things and that his supporters don't live in reality despite being nearly the same age as Biden, according to THR.

This isn't the first time Stewart has opined on Biden's age. In February, during his return to "The Daily Show" desk, Stewart mocked Biden's defenders for insisting in various media appearances that the president is "sharp" and "focused" in closed-door meetings they've been in with him.

"If you're telling us behind the scenes he's sharp and full of energy and on top of it… you should film that," Stewart told Democrats.

Expressing similar concerns about Biden's age is fellow comedian Bill Maher, who has repeatedly called the president " Ruth Bader Biden ," comparing him to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who famously chose not to step down under President Obama which allowed President Trump to appoint her replacement following her passing in 2020.

"Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again, he's going to turn the country back over to Trump and go down in history as Ruth Bader Biden, the person who doesn't know when to quit, and so does great damage to their party and their country," Maher said last fall.

Biden, who will turn 82 in November, has raised eyebrows because of his various gaffes as well as his falls and missteps throughout the course of his presidency.

The issue of his age was renewed in February following the bombshell report released by Special Counsel Robert Hur, who concluded he would not press charges against Biden in the classified documents probe, in part because a jury would view him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory." The report also revealed that the president couldn't remember key details about his biography, such as when he was vice president and what year his son Beau died.