Jon Stewart unleashes on Biden campaign for TikTok video making him look 'older': 'Fire everyone'

Comedian Jon Stewart mocked President Biden's campaign Monday night for its TikTok video intended to revitalize the president's appeal with young voters.

Biden's campaign took to TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, with questions for the president about current events, especially the Super Bowl.

When asked whether he would pick "Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce," Biden said that he would choose "Mama Kelce" for her "great chocolate chip cookies."

"Fire everyone. Everyone. How do you go on TikTok and end up looking older?" Stewart quipped on his return to "The Daily Show," the Comedy Central satire show he anchored for 16 years before stepping down in 2015. He will host it on Monday nights only throughout 2024.

On Sunday, Biden's campaign announced it had joined the platform with a video of the president answering Super Bowl questions as the game was underway. The move came after the Biden administration previously banned TikTok from federal devices over security concerns.

Stewart also responded to Biden's refusal to give the traditional Super Bowl interview for the second consecutive time, which was widely viewed as a missed opportunity to reach a large audience.

"The Super Bowl was on Sunday, and the president was offered a chance, as per tradition, to do an interview where millions and millions of people could see him competently and clearly lay out his 2024 agenda," Stewart said.

Biden isn't the only president to pass on the interview in recent years. President Trump skipped an NBC News sit-down in 2018 when the network aired that year's big game.

Stewart is one of many prominent liberal influencers and comedians, including Bill Maher, who have responded to concerns over Biden's mental acuity ahead of the election.

"They are objectively old!" Stewart said of Biden and former President Trump. "They are at the age where there are no more age-related milestones to hit. They got their AARP cards, they got social security, they got their movie discounts."

"We have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency in this country in the history of this country," Stewart said. "They are the oldest people ever to run for president, breaking by only four years the record that they set!"

Biden will turn 82 in November, while Trump will turn 78 in June.

