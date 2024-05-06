Bill Maher says he won't 'go f---ing nuts again' and 'get anxious like a Millennial' if Trump wins

Liberal comedian Bill Maher insisted he "won't go f---ing nuts again" if former President Trump gets re-elected.

During an interview on his "Club Random" podcast with fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Maher reflected on how "we live in the most amazing f---ing times" despite all the "bulls---" the country faces.

"Climate change is probably gonna get us at some point, but it hasn't yet," Maher said on Sunday's episode. "We walked out here today. We weren't, like, evaporated by the rays of the sun or something. I mean, it was a beautiful day. The grass is green. The sky is blue. I know it's really not - there's lots of things going on behind the scenes that are horrible, blah, blah, blah but we're still living in that time where we're basically, you know, yes, health certainly can rear its ugly head and there's lots of poisons everywhere and lots of terrible things and Trump could do this and democracy and blah, blah, blah and nuclear war. But for the moment…"

Maher then recalled a dinner he had with a group talking about how "the world's ending."

"Look around you, you f---! You dumbass!" Maher told them. "We're at this f---ing awesome restaurant, they're bringing you this food, this dinner is gonna cost $700. You're not even gonna f---ing blink at paying the check. Shut the f--- up about how terrible things [are]."

"I'm not gonna lose my nervous system about Trump again," he continued. "If he ends the world, he's gonna end the world. I'm not gonna f---ing go nuts again if he wins another term. I just can't."

"I hope you have that wherewithal," Seinfeld responded.

Maher chuckled, asking Seinfeld, "Well, what are you going to do?"

"I don't know," Seinfeld responded. "I'm trying to stay right there."

"Yes!" Maher agreed. "Or you can get anxious like a Millennial. I mean, that generation, especially the Z generation-"

"Ugh," Seinfeld reacted before the two of them laughed.

Maher is among Trump's biggest critics in Hollywood. He was famously vocal with his prediction that Trump would refuse to leave office willingly long before the 2020 presidential election.

For several months, Maher has been sounding the alarm about Trump's chances of victory in the upcoming election, and he has repeatedly urged President Biden to step aside for another Democrat to become the nominee.

However, his attitude recently shifted during Trump's ongoing trial in New York City, suggesting the political winds could change if there's a guilty verdict.

"This one, I got to say I was always against [it] because I thought of all the ones you're bringing, this is the least serious. … Now I think Trump could lose," Maher said last month. "And by the way, if this goes that way and Trump loses, it's going to change the whole election. A number of independents, a significant number, and Republicans say their vote will change if he is a convicted criminal."