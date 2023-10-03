Bill Maher promotes 'Ruth Bader Biden' merch amid push to bench Biden: 'Doesn't know when to quit'

Liberal comedian Bill Maher is escalating his call for Democrats to bench President Biden ahead of the 2024 election by selling "Ruth Bader Biden" merchandise.

As part of Sunday's launch of the "Club Random" podcast's online store, most prominently featured is a t-shirt featuring Biden dressed as the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Time to go, Joe," the shirt reads. "Don't be a Ruth Bader Biden."

The t-shirt is listed for $32. Also available on the "Club Random" store are 3-packs of stickers for $8 and 3-packs of buttons for $12, both featuring the same slogan.

"Biden may have been the only one that could beat Trump in 2020, but it's different now. I think he’s the only one that could lose to him in this election," Maher told FOX News Digital. "He will look bad in front of all America during the debates - he will be the Ruth Bader Biden of the presidency. It’s time for him to step aside and give another candidate a chance to beat Trump."

Maher, who was previously a longtime defender of Biden's, began expressing his doubt about the president's chances in the 2024 election during his "Club Random" sit-down with Democratic strategist James Carville, who also is sounding the alarm based on recent polls.

"I think we're on the same page with Biden," Maher said. "Did a great service but whereas in 2020, maybe he was the only one who could have beaten Trump, I think now he's the only one who will lose to him."

"He did great not just because he beat Trump, but, you know, a lot of stuff he did- Afghanistan, Ukraine he handled right, everybody else's economy was worse than ours after the pandemic. These are some pretty big things," he continued. "But he will lose because at some point, perception becomes reality. And look, do I think he can do the job? Absolutely. Government, as you well know better than anybody, is done in small rooms like the Oval Office, where people are talking quietly and decisions are made. I think he still can do that fine. He cannot run for president. He'll look bad in the debates. It's just, it's too- it's too much. And he's, I think, going to lose."

The host then compared him to Ginsburg, who chose not to step down during the Obama presidency which later allowed President Trump to replace her with Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 following her passing.

"He will be Ruth Bader Biden, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the presidency," Maher told Carville. "It's not a good look. And any 50ish, not stupid, woke Democrat with a ‘D’ by their name- people just vote ‘D’ and ‘R.’ That person can win."

Upon of the return of his HBO show "Real Time" on Friday, Maher reiterated his call for Biden to step aside.

"Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again, he's going to turn the country back over to Trump and go down in history as Ruth Bader Biden, the person who doesn't know when to quit, and so does great damage to their party and their country," Maher began in his closing monologue.

He later told viewers, "At some point, perception becomes reality. What matters is voters think Biden's too old. What matters is he's gonna lose to Trump, who is almost the same age, but his age just doesn't read like Biden's. Maybe it's because Trump is insane. Maybe it's because he's always a ball of white-hot anger, but for whatever reason, he looks robust. And Joe looks like his own skeletal remains."

Maher previously expressed far more confidence in Biden's chances in a potential rematch against Trump.

"If it's Trump against Biden, I think Biden will win," Maher told CNN in February. "But if it's not Biden, I don't know."