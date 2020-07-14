Senate hopeful John James slams Dem leadership in major cities: 'Hold politicians accountable, not statues'

Michigan Republican Senate hopeful John James said on Tuesday that Democratic leadership has failed to address racism in America amid widespread protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

“The fact of the matter is you have folks who are tearing down statues of dead guys and doing nothing to hold the people accountable for the reason we are in these situations,” James told “Fox & Friends.”

James said that Joe Biden has been in politics for over 40 years but no one is holding him accountable for a crime bill the former senator wrote in the 90s.

“Who is holding him accountable for writing the crime bill? Now all of a sudden he has figured out there is racism in the country? Give me a break,” James said.

Meanwhile, The Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, a group comprised of anti-capitalist and anti-fascist teens, has been blamed for playing a major role in the weeks of unrest unfolding in Portland, a report Sunday said.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, took to Twitter late Sunday night to essentially give an update on the city’s condition as violent protests continue. Wheeler pointed to one protester who suffered a gruesome injury on Saturday night that prompted the U.S. Marshals Service to investigate, and he appealed to the public for calm.

James said that incumbent Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., “copied and pasted” the same call for police reform for years though turned down an opportunity when Republican Sen. Tim Scott sponsored a recent bill.

“When he has the chance to vote for police reform that may save my life and my son’s life, he votes party line, chooses Chuck Schumer and doesn’t even allow Tim Scott’s bill to get to the floor. That’s a failure of leadership and I believe on that alone, Sen. Peters should be relieved of duty.”