'Squad' member wears 'F--- ICE' pin on House floor during Trump address

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., wore a round button to the State of the Union address that read "F--- ICE," referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She also wore a message that read, "STAND WITH SURVIVORS RELEASE THE FILES," in an apparent reference to materials pertaining to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Other lawmakers could be seen wearing that message during the speech as well.

Tlaib was seated next to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a fellow member of the progressive cadre of lawmakers known as the "Squad."

The two shouted during the president's address. They also departed the speech early, reports indicate.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump's administration has been working to crack down on illegal immigration.

But some politicians, including Tlaib, have called for the abolition of ICE.

"ICE has no place in Michigan. This is an unaccountable and violent agency that terrorizes and brutalizes our communities every day," Tlaib said in a statement earlier this month.

"We have all watched as ICE agents execute American citizens in broad daylight and detain and deport our immigrant neighbors with no regard for their wellbeing, right to due process, or the myriad other laws and court orders restricting their illegal operations," she said in the statement.