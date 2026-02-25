Expand / Collapse search
Rashida Tlaib

'Squad' member wears 'F--- ICE' pin on House floor during Trump address

Rep Rashida Tlaib has advocated for abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Rep. Ilhan Omar shouts at Trump during State of the Union Video

Rep. Ilhan Omar shouts at Trump during State of the Union

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., yells 'you are a murderer' at President Donald Trump in the House gallery as he delivered his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., wore a round button to the State of the Union address that read "F--- ICE," referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She also wore a message that read, "STAND WITH SURVIVORS RELEASE THE FILES," in an apparent reference to materials pertaining to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Other lawmakers could be seen wearing that message during the speech as well.

Tlaib was seated next to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a fellow member of the progressive cadre of lawmakers known as the "Squad." 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib wears an "F--- ICE" button during State of the Union

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., yells during a State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The two shouted during the president's address. They also departed the speech early, reports indicate.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump's administration has been working to crack down on illegal immigration. 

5 UNFORGETTABLE MOMENTS FROM TRUMP'S RECORD-BREAKING STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

But some politicians, including Tlaib, have called for the abolition of ICE.

"ICE has no place in Michigan. This is an unaccountable and violent agency that terrorizes and brutalizes our communities every day," Tlaib said in a statement earlier this month.

WATCHDOG RELEASES SCATHING REPORT ON TLAIB'S ALLEGED TIES TO TERRORIST GROUPS, WARNING OF ‘POTENTIAL RISKS’

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar during State of the Union address

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., shout at President Donald Trump as he delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"We have all watched as ICE agents execute American citizens in broad daylight and detain and deport our immigrant neighbors with no regard for their wellbeing, right to due process, or the myriad other laws and court orders restricting their illegal operations," she said in the statement.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

