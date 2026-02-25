House GOP moves to censure Dem who disrupted Trump address for 2nd straight year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: There's a new House GOP effort to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, circulating after he was removed from President Donald Trump's primetime address for the second year in a row.

Green was ejected from Trump's State of the Union on Tuesday night minutes after it began. The Texas progressive held up a sign that read "Black people are not apes" in all capital letters as Trump entered the House chamber, and remained standing and holding the sign as the president began speaking.

Rep. Mike Rulli, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that his office was now looking for other House lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support a censure resolution against Green.

"His shenanigans at the State of the Union were uncalled for," Rulli said on Wednesday. "We can't really put up with that kind of conduct in Congress. Something had to be done."

"I'm looking for as many co-sponsors from our conference as possible. And I'm reaching across the aisle for anyone over there that was embarrassed by their own guy."

Rulli's resolution, first obtained by Fox News Digital, said Green's protest constituted a "breach of conduct."

The text also noted that it "was the second time in less than a year that the Representative from Texas had to be removed from the chamber by the Sergeant at Arms due to unpatriotic disruptions that violated numerous House rules related to decorum."

The House of Representatives voted to censure Green in March 2025 for his last protest, which included waving his cane and shouting over Trump as he attempted to give his speech.

At the time, ten Democrats joined Republicans in passing that resolution.

Green told reporters on Tuesday night after being removed from the House for a second time, "I refuse to tolerate this level of hate that the president is in fact putting into policy. We must take a stand against this level invidious discrimination."

NANCY PELOSI STUMBLES ON CNN AFTER BEING PRESSED ON CALL-OUT AT SOTU OVER CONGRESSIONAL STOCK TRADING

"I wanted him to know, and I wanted them to see it and hear it. Up close. But judging from the expression on his face, he got the message. He saw it," Green said.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., did not commit to holding a vote on a censure resolution when asked about the prospect after Trump's speech but said he would defer to the will of his lawmakers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Al Green was removed pretty quickly. I don't know if censure is going to be appropriate. I'll let our colleagues decide that," Johnson said. "The point of a censure, is to bring someone to the House floor and bring shame upon them for their actions. I think they showed the American people shame already."

Fox News Digital reached out to Green's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.