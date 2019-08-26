Joe Scarborough claims Trump has 'itchy finger' to use nuclear weapons

After an Axios report was published claiming President Trump has considered using nuclear bombs to combat hurricanes, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough doubled down on the rumor and accused him of having an "itchy finger."

"I think it was July or August of the election year, 2016... foreign policy people had gone in to talk to then-candidate Trump, and his solution to Iran was — 'Why can’t we use nuclear weapons against Iran,'" Scarborough said Monday, on "Morning Joe."

"'North Korea, why can’t we use nuclear weapons against North Korea?'... He just wants to use them. Itchy finger."

Trump's 5:25 a.m. tweet on Monday refuted the Axios article and said the idea of blowing up hurricanes was fake news. It was also posted 35 minutes before the start of "Morning Joe."

"The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!" Trump tweeted.

In the Axios article, authors Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev claimed Trump has spoken "multiple times to senior Homeland Security and national security officials that they explore using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes from hitting the United States, according to sources who have heard the president's private remarks."

The article's sources also claim Trump made the inquiry during the first year of his presidency before John Bolton assumed the position of national security adviser.