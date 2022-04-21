Joe Rogan says he wants to 'hang out' with Hunter Biden: 'I’ve never done coke but I’ll do it with him'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast giant Joe Rogan says he wants to spend time with President Biden's embattled son, Hunter Biden.

On Wednesday's installment of Mike Tyson's podcast "Hotboxin,'" Rogan railed against Twitter's suppression of the New York Post report about Hunter Biden's laptop during the 2020 presidential election.

However, he didn't rule out "hanging" with the first son.

"I want to hang out with Hunter," Rogan told Tyson. "I’ve never done coke, but I’ll do it with him."

"Hunter, the offer stands," Rogan appealed directly to Biden.

JOE ROGAN ROASTS STEPHEN COLBERT FOR BEING CHUMMY WITH TOP DEMOCRATS: HE ENJOYS BEING IN THE ‘IN-CROWD’

"I just want to hang out with him," Tyson agreed. "I just want to be like, ‘Hey, tell me about this, Hunter.'"

"I would tell him to do stand-up. 'Bro, you should be doing stand-up," Rogan said. "You’re f---ed up. You should be one of us. Come hang out at the clubs, you’ll fit right in."

The "Joe Rogan Experience" host then pivoted towards the financial success Hunter Biden has had with his art, which has raised ethical concerns during the Biden administration due to the secrecy of his buyers.

"Have you seen his artwork?" Rogan asked. "He sells his artwork for f---in' huge amounts of money. Hunter Biden has like famous artwork. Like, people buy it in galleries."

JOE ROGAN RALLIES BEHIND ‘THE GREAT ONE’ ELON MUSK AMID TWITTER TAKEOVER FIGHT: ‘EVERYONE IS SO EXCITED’

"Hunter’s the man!" Tyson exclaimed.

"They’re worth a lot of money. I should get one!" Rogan said before turning to the camera. "Hunter, if you’re out there, I’ll do coke, and I’ll buy a painting from you."

This wasn't the only drug proposition the Bidens received this week.

During an interview with Status Coup News, actor and comedian Tommy Chong was asked which politician he'd like to smoke pot with.

Chong suggested the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Oh man, he needs to get high so bad. Poor Joe," Chong chuckled on Wednesday. "Hunter gets high… but, you know, Joe- Joe needs to get high."