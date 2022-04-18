Joe Rogan rallies behind 'the great one' Elon Musk amid Twitter takeover fight: 'Everyone is so excited'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast giant Joe Rogan offered his support to Elon Musk as the Tesla CEO continues his battle to take over Twitter.

There has been a cultural firestorm ever since Musk revealed he bought over 9% stake of Twitter, Inc., which was later followed by an offer to buy the entire company for $43 billion after declining a seat on Twitter's board of directors, which last week adopted a "poison pill" to block his efforts.

ELON MUSK'S TWITTER TAKEOVER: STAFFERS AT JEFF BEZOS-OWNED WASHINGTON POST SOUND ALARM ON TESLA BILLIONAIRE

Musk's advocacy to turn Twitter into a true free speech platform has sparked praise among conservatives while members of the legacy media have decried the prospects of the outspoken billionaire taking over the tech giant, advocating for "content moderation" which Musk backers say is calling for censorship.

On Saturday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan suggested Musk was among the "powerful leaders" Americans turn to for guidance.

"That’s why, me included, everyone is so excited that Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter," Rogan said. "We’re like, ‘Yes! The great one!'"

BILL MAHER CHEERS ON ELON MUSK JOINING TWITTER: HE WANTS TO FIX SOCIAL MEDIA'S ‘CONTROL’ OF FREE SPEECH

"He's the super-intelligent leader-type character that seems to have great ethics and morals too," the podcast host continued. "And he seems to be, like, a guy that if you had a movie character, and the movie character was like this super billionaire who didn’t give a f---, but he was super f---ing smart, and he's really, genuinely working to save humanity, that’s that guy."

"Real Time" host Bill Maher similarly cheered on Musk's moves towards Twitter, exclaiming "I'm for it!"

"We live in a different age where Twitter is the public square now. If you deny someone's right to speak on Twitter, you're basically saying you don't have free speech rights," Maher said earlier this month. "We're not living in 1980 anymore. This is a different world we live in where social media controls this. So social media is sort of a… it's living in a space that's not exactly a publication, but it's not exactly a private company either… That's why it's so tricky."

"I think that's what Elon Musk wants to fix at Twitter," Maher later added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, members of the legacy media have had a collective meltdown over Musk's latest aspiration.

Among the most outspoken are the staff of The Washington Post, which is notably owned by fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos.