Joe Concha: Mainstream media's blame game with Trump hurting important coronavirus reporting

The mainstream media is so eager to blame President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak that important health information isn't getting out to the public, The Hill's media reporter Joe Concha said Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Concha said the media reflexively criticizes the president, no matter the topic.

"Literally this week Vice President Pence was picked to put together this task force to address coronavirus and now he is hiring all these people ... for that task force," he said.

But Concha said the media is more intent on criticizing those plans than getting out vital information, adding "the public simply is not educated on this [virus] the way they should be because the media is not reporting on the educational part as much as they should."

CNN'S CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CRITICIZED: 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME STRIKES AGAIN'

"How does this compare to the flu? If I'm 80 years old, what [are] my chances of dying as opposed to if I'm 40 years old?" he told host Pete Hegseth. "Those are the reports that I want to see more. Instead, Pete, it's a blame game."

Concha said the best way to get out information about coronavirus and prevent misinformation is for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to hold a daily news briefing on "where we are in terms of fighting this, and what's being done to prevent it from spreading."

A recent report in The New York Times said the administration was moving to tighten control of coronavirus messaging by censoring Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Another piece in the Times -- an op-ed column -- criticized the White House response to the outbreak by declaring that coronavirus should be referred to as "Trumpvirus."

"It's the stupidest headline of 2020," Concha said. "Forget March, April, May. It's already done."

"He is to blame for the hurricanes. He is to blame for the Houston Astros cheating scandal. Pick something that went wrong and he gets blamed for it because that's the reflex in our media now," he added.