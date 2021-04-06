Joe Concha: When is 'partisan' '60 Minutes' going to cover Cuomo scandals?

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed "60 Minutes" during a Tuesday "Fox & Friends" segment for their Sunday report on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, arguing the show had a "narrative" they intended to push from the beginning.

JOE CONCHA: [60 Minutes] is intending to shape a narrative. They had a plan going into that press conference with Ron DeSantis. They had a plan even before they put together this package to hear what DeSantis had to say with an answer to the question.

What I want to know is, with "60 Minutes" being based in New York and everything, when is that profile coming on Andrew Cuomo and his handling of nursing homes or of vaccine distribution? Because overall, Florida has an older population, it has a larger population, it has four major cities and Florida has 17,000 fewer deaths than New York. Florida’s been open since last year. New York has basically been shut down until recently.

Boy, that would be a pretty good story for "60 Minutes" to cover but they’re not gonna do it are they? Because, as you said, they’ve become partisan and it’s a shame because watching that show as a kid with my parents and I thought 'wow this is really good stuff.' Now, it just seems to be what everything else is, an extension of the Democratic Party, unfortunately.

