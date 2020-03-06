Democrats weigh in on Joe Biden mental acuity, potential Bernie Sanders nomination

Interviews with Democratic primary voters attending a Joe Biden campaign rally in Texas on Monday suggested that questions about the former vice president's cognitive abilities may concern some of his supporters.

In a special edition of the Fox Nation show "Laura and Raymond," Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo spoke to rally-goers in Dallas, shortly after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Mass., endorsed Biden.

"I am concerned about it as far as the debate performance, with going up against the other side, with Trump," said one man, who argued that President Donald Trump's behavior is a bigger problem for him. "I'll take that any day of the week compared to the vile man that sits in the White House right now."

At a Fox News Town Hall on Thursday evening, President Trump, who has faced scrutiny over his mental health, said that Biden has "something going on."

"[Biden] said 150 million people were killed with guns and that he was running for the U.S. Senate -- there's something going on there," said the president.

Arroyo spoke to another man, who dismissed any concerns about Biden's cognitive strength, "We volunteered for him in 2008 when he was running back then," said the man, who attended the rally with his wife. "And I see no difference between now and then."

However, not everyone felt that way. One woman said that Biden's slip-ups and gaffes may be a liability if he faces off against Trump on the debate stage.

"It's very concerning. I mean, when he's getting softballs thrown at him and he can't answer the question," she said. "It's getting rougher. The hard times haven't even started."

The crowd in Dallas also had strong feelings about the potential of the Democratic party nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as the party's standard-bearer.

"I will never support Bernie Sanders. I think he's terrible. I think he's too old. I think he's too far left," said one man, wearing a Joe Biden pin.

"But he's generating enormous interest," pressed Arroyo. "You've got crowds by the thousands coming out for him."

"I don't understand," he shot back. "I don't understand why. He has no value to me."

"If Bernie Sanders ends up being the nominee of this party, will you support?" Arroyo asked another woman.

"Absolutely. Absolutely ... we have to beat Donald Trump," she said.

