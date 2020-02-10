Comedian fires back at Hollywood after Brad Pitt's jab at Republicans during Oscars speech

Comedian Michael Loftus said he had to give Brad Pitt credit for delivering a solid punch line at the expense of Republicans at the Oscars, but Loftus had his own jab for Hollywood.

"They told me that I only have 45 seconds up here," said Pitt as he accepted his award for best-supporting actor on Sunday night, "which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."

"The Brad Pitt thing was kinda funny. It's a good line," conceded Loftus on "Fox and Friends" on Monday, "But it's also 45 seconds longer than anyone in Hollywood gave Trump a chance."

"Even before Trump was elected they were like, 'Oh, we hate him and he's guilty,'" he joked. "They've been going since jump street."

Loftus is also the host of Fox Nation's new show, "The Freedom to Laugh: Loftus Comedy Special."

"It's so rare that people who think like-minded politically, we can get together, people who lean to the right. And we laugh," Loftus told the "Fox and Friends" co-hosts.

The conviction that all Americans, regardless of ideology, should be entitled to a good joke is central to Loftus' comedy.

His special opens with a quote from former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, pointing out the hypocrisy of those who claim to support free speech but only for themselves.

"Some people's idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back that is an outrage," the passage reads.

In "The Freedom to Laugh: Loftus Comedy Special," no one is safe — not even former presidents.

"Everybody forgets — at the end of the Clinton administration, he was bombing the snot out of everybody," said Loftus, referring to airstrikes that President Clinton ordered against Saddam Hussein in Iraq and the Yugoslav government in Kosovo.

"Everybody remembers the Bill Clinton when he first came in, when he was relaxed and laid back. And then we found out why," said Loftus, as the crowd roared with laughter.

In another riff, Loftus went off on the Democrats' apparent 2020 campaign strategy.

"I don't know how the Democrats are going to win anything," joked Loftus. "The whole platform that they're running on now is like, 'We got to stop Trump. We got to stop him.'"

"What are they trying to stop?" he asked.

"Wages are going up. Manufacturing jobs are going up. Unemployment's at record lows," he continued. "Everybody's working. Small businesses are taking off. Everything's going great."

"I've never seen so much weeping and gnashing of teeth," he said, imitating President Trump's critics. "'This isn't who we are. This is about the Constitution. We have to stop him. This isn't who we are.'"

"I'm like, 'That's exactly who we are'... We're hillbillies. We fight dirty. We fight to win. We build stuff. And we don't rely on the government. We do cool stuff," he concluded.

