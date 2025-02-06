JK Rowling mocks the left after Trump signs No Men in Women's Sports executive order

"Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling posted a backhanded "thank you" message to the left, on X, after President Donald Trump signed the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order on Wednesday.

Trump signed the executive order on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which celebrates female athletes in women’s sports and those who are committed to providing equal access to sports for all females.

Rowling's post included a photo of Trump surrounded by applauding female athletes as he held up the executive order he had just signed, as well as a message for "the left" who adamantly fought to allow biological males to compete in women's sports.

"Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights. Without you, there’d be no images like this," Rowling said on X.

Rowling expanded her thinking in another post on X, saying that the "why do you care about a tiny fraction of the population?" line is "utterly ridiculous."

She complained, "Gender ideology has undermined freedom of speech, scientific truth, gay rights, and women's and girls' safety, privacy and dignity. It's also caused irreparable physical damage to vulnerable kids. Nobody voted for it, the vast majority of people disagree with it, yet it has been imposed, top down, by politicians, healthcare bodies, academia, sections of the media, celebrities and even the police."

Rowling suggested, "This movement has impacted society in disastrous ways, and if you had any sense, you'd be quietly deleting every trace of activist mantras, ad hominem attacks, false equivalence and circular arguments from your X feeds."

The "Harry Potter" author has been an outspoken advocate for protecting women's sports in recent years, never shying away from sharing her thoughts on the issue, even when it could cost her her freedom.

Last year, the BBC awarded its annual Women's Footballer of The Year award to Zambian player Barbra Banda. Banda withdrew from the Zambian squad for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after failing to meet sex eligibility requirements in 2022, the BBC previously reported.

Banda was allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics and became the second-leading scorer in the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) last season, playing for the Orlando Pride.

Rowling spoke out in a post on X, writing, "Presumably the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women's faces."

Rowling also publicly advocated against Scotland's Hate Crime Act, signed into law last year, daring Scottish authorities to arrest her for calling "a man a man."

According to the Scottish Parliament’s website, the "Hate Crime and Public Order Bill" adds "a new crime of stirring up hatred against any of the protected groups covered by the Bill," one of which is "transgender identity."

Rowling began a long social media post by listing several biological male criminals who claimed to be transgender just prior to being sentenced for various crimes. Some of the crimes included sexually assaulting a 10-year-old, and possession of 16,000 illicit images of children and rape.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos, Jackson Thompson and Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi contributed to this report.