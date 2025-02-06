Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tennis

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says she hates 'Democrats totally failed' on protecting women's sports

President Donald Trump signed the 'No Men in Women's Sports' executive order

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Former NCAA swimmer celebrates Trump protecting women’s athletics Video

Former NCAA swimmer celebrates Trump protecting women’s athletics

Former NCAA swimmer Paula Scanlan discusses President Donald Trump signing an executive order protecting women's sports on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticized Democrats on Wednesday after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect girls and women’s sports.

Trump signed the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order from the East Room of the White House. The order gave federal agencies the power to ensure that entities receiving federal funding abide by original Title IX standards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump talks to a crowd

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Navratilova, a lifelong Democrat who has championed fairness in women’s sports, ridiculed the other side of the aisle for failing to do what the president did.

"I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," she wrote in a post on X.

RILEY GAINES: THE ALL-OUT WAR ON FEMALE ATHLETES ENDS NOW, THANKS TO PRESIDENT TRUMP

It is not the first time Navratilova criticized the political party for not doing more to protect women’s sports. She expressed her frustration last month when the House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Only two Democrats voted with Republicans on the bill.

Martina Navratilova in Mexico

Martina Navratilova in a joint press conference with Chris Evert on day five of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun in Cancun, Mexico, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports)

"More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say do the right thing. Grow a spine," she wrote on X.

Before Trump signed the executive order, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt implored the Senate to take the bill up for a vote because executive orders could be overturned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump riffs to the crowd

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"It’s incredibly important Congress immediately acts on this priority," Leavitt added. "I think the president is really setting the tone, making this a very immediate priority for this administration, just as he promised to do on the campaign trail."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.