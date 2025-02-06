Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says she hates 'Democrats totally failed' on protecting women's sports

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticized Democrats on Wednesday after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect girls and women’s sports.

Trump signed the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order from the East Room of the White House. The order gave federal agencies the power to ensure that entities receiving federal funding abide by original Title IX standards.

Navratilova, a lifelong Democrat who has championed fairness in women’s sports, ridiculed the other side of the aisle for failing to do what the president did.

"I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," she wrote in a post on X.

It is not the first time Navratilova criticized the political party for not doing more to protect women’s sports. She expressed her frustration last month when the House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Only two Democrats voted with Republicans on the bill.

"More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say do the right thing. Grow a spine," she wrote on X.

Before Trump signed the executive order, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt implored the Senate to take the bill up for a vote because executive orders could be overturned.

"It’s incredibly important Congress immediately acts on this priority," Leavitt added. "I think the president is really setting the tone, making this a very immediate priority for this administration, just as he promised to do on the campaign trail."