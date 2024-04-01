JK Rowling dares police to arrest her, says free speech is 'at an end in Scotland' under new hate crime bill

After Scotland’s Hate Crime Act took effect Monday, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, dared Scottish police to arrest her for calling "a man a man."

According to the Scottish Parliment’s website , the "Hate Crime and Public Order Bill" adds "a new crime of stirring up hatred against any of the protected groups covered by the Bill," one of which is "transgender identity."

Rowling began a long social media post by listing several biological male criminals who claimed to be transgender just prior to being sentenced for various crimes. Some of the crimes included sexually assaulting a 10-year-old, possession of 16,000 illicit images of children and rape.

After approvingly shedding light on 10 different "women," not all criminals, Rowling revealed her faux enthusiasm was an April Fools' Day joke, "Only kidding. Obviously, the people mentioned in the above tweets aren't women at all, but men, every last one of them."

"In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls," she wrote.

She continued, "For several years now, Scottish women have been pressured by their government and members of the police force to deny the evidence of their eyes and ears, repudiate biological facts and embrace a neo-religious concept of gender that is unprovable and untestable. The re-definition of 'woman' to include every man who declares himself one has already had serious consequences for women's and girls’ rights and safety in Scotland, with the strongest impact felt, as ever, by the most vulnerable, including female prisoners and rape survivors."

"It is impossible to accurately describe or tackle the reality of violence and sexual violence committed against women and girls, or address the current assault on women’s and girls’ rights, unless we are allowed to call a man a man. Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal," Rowling added.

"I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment," Rowling wrote.

Scotland’s Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown told ‘ The Telegraph ,’ Rowling’s tweet could be cause for police investigation.

"It could be reported and it could be investigated. Whether or not the police would think it was criminal is up to Police Scotland for that," Brown said.

Rowling, who has been an outspoken critic of transgender ideology invading women's spaces, wasn't alone in her criticism of Scotland's new law.

According to ‘The Telegraph,’ former deputy leader of the Scottish National Party, Jim Sillars, launched a campaign to "resist the Hate Crime Act and campaign for its repeal."

"Today on their own admission, Police Scotland will translate itself from a service into a force for one particular purpose — the pursuit of people who speak their minds," Sillars said. This law "inflicts a deep wound on the face of Scottish society."