Jim Jordan: Gen. Milley's actions 'so inconsistent with our constitutional system'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday he wants answers from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on his actions as an unelected official during the final months of Trump's presidency at Tuesday's Senate hearing on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Milley is said to have placed two calls to his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army without Trump's knowledge, according to the new book "Peril."

REP. JIM JORDAN: The first question I'd ask General Milley is, has your name ever been on a ballot? You ever run for office making the decisions you're making, as reported by Bob Woodward in his book? It's the same question I'd ask a lot of these people. Dr. Fauci ever run for office? Jim Comey ever run for office? Lois Lerner ever? I mean, the idea these people who never put their name on a ballot are making decisions for the American people, that is not how our system works.

So the question I'd ask General Milley is, when did you run for office and make these kind of decisions where you can overrule basically the president of the United States if this attack happened, overrule President Trump? I mean, for goodness sake, that is so wrong, so, so inconsistent with our constitutional system. I hope those are the kind of questions that he gets.

