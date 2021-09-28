Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan withdrawal: Milley, Austin testify in front of Congress on decision: LIVE UPDATES

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie will testify on Tuesday in front of the House Armed Services Committee.

Milley, Austin testify in front of Congress on Afghanistan withdrawal, aftermath

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, are scheduled to appear before Congress on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 to discuss the Afghanistan withdrawral. (Getty)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie will testify on Tuesday in front of the House Armed Services Committee to discuss the U.S. military's chaotic exit from Afghanistan.

Austin, Milley, and McKenzie were central figures during the final days of the nearly 20-year U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, ending in an evacuation effort that led many lawmakers to question the military and Biden administration's exit strategy.

It will be their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The officials are slated to testify Tuesday in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee and then on Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee.

Although Tuesday’s hearing was scheduled to focus on Afghanistan, other topics will likely come up, including Milley’s actions during the final months of Trump’s presidency.

Some in Congress have accused Milley of disloyalty for what the book “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, reported as assurances to a Chinese general that the U.S. had no plan to attack China, and that if it did, Milley would warn him in advance. -AP contributed

