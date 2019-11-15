Jim Jordan jabs Adam Schiff: 'Our indulgence wore out with you a long time ago'

Friday’s contentious public impeachment hearing saw a heated exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

During Jordan’s time to question former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the congressman gave preliminary remarks, prompting Schiff to cut him off. Schiff urged the congressman to pass over the preliminary remarks and move on to asking the question.

“Mr. Jordan, I’ve indulged you with extra time, but my indulgence is wearing out,” Schiff said.

Jordan responded, “Our indulgence wore out with you a long time ago, Mr. Chairman, I can tell you that.” Jordan’s response drew laughter. Schiff replied, “I’m about to gavel you down so if you have a question, I suggest you ask it.”

Jordan proceeded to ask Yovanovitch, “Do you think there’s maybe a reason that President Trump’s concern [about corruption in Ukraine] was justified?”

Earlier in the hearing, Yovanovitch delivered a dramatic personal account Friday of her ouster as America’s Ukraine ambassador amid a campaign against her by Trump associates, telling lawmakers she believes that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani played a key role in her recall by telling people she was not sufficiently supportive of the president.

