Jewish student denounces pro-Hamas messages projected on GWU campus library: 'Absolute antisemitism'

One Jewish student at George Washington University spoke out after disturbing anti-Israel messages were projected onto the wall of the library as antisemitism continues to ferment on campuses nationwide in wake of the war against Hamas.

Sabrina Soffer said she was "not surprised" by the antisemitic messages projected onto the library, but explained why she still remains fearful, nonetheless, during "The Ingraham Angle."

"I was very shocked, but I was not surprised, and I'll tell you why," Soffer told Laura Ingraham Wednesday. "I think that Jewish students have been warning of this kind of radical ideology by anti-Israel groups on campus, and this is just one extreme manifestation that they're really showing their true colors here."

"This is absolute antisemitism, and what is happening is that there is a lot of radical ideology that's going on in the classroom where terrorism is being justified in very insidious ways, and it's very concerning," she continued.

ANTI-ISRAEL STATEMENTS SWEEP MORE COLLEGES; CRITICS SLAM LEADERS FOR STAYING OUT OF FRAY

"My first reaction was, 'yes, of course, I'm fearful.' Jewish students are fearful, but again, we shouldn't be surprised."

The messages projected onto the university's library read, "GW the blood of Palestinians is on your hands," and "Your tuition is funding genocide in Gaza."

Another message read, "Glory to our martyrs."

Soffer said Jewish students stopped in their tracks when they saw the messages on the library and an ongoing pro-Hamas "vigil." She said there was police intervention but that nothing turned violent.

The university is located in the heart of Washington, D.C., within walking distance of The White House.

AUSTRALIAN PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS CHANT 'GAS THE JEWS' AS POLICE WARN JEWISH PEOPLE TO STAY AWAY FROM AREA

"No student who came last night was being violent," Soffer said. "Jewish students saw this projected on their library while they were literally trying to go walk and study, but this was projected, so how can you not stop and see what's happening? So there's no way that us gathering there was any sort of an incitement, nor did we even engage with them. We didn't talk to them."

"We just wanted to see what was going on, and it really wasn't until it was clear, made clear by the school, that this is against campus policy, that there was actually an intervention by the police," she continued.

The crowds then separated into two groups - one calling for peace and the other yelling "free Palestine."

"That's really the difference you see here," Soffer said. "There's one side that's inciting violence through their hateful speech, and there's another side that's constantly trying to bring peace and really just praying for a better tomorrow, that all this hatred stops."

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS

"So, no, we are not inciting violence," she continued. "The Jewish students on this campus, speaking for myself, of course, we are in no way inciting anything. All we want is peace on our campus and no escalation of anything further."

The university said in a statement that the "unauthorized" messages "violated university policy, and leadership intervened to ensure that these projections were removed."

"The statements made by these individuals in no way reflect the views of the university. We are reviewing this incident and will take any appropriate steps with respect to the individuals involved in accordance with university policies," the statement read.

Israel has been at war with Hamas for nearly three weeks. As many as 7,900 people have been killed on both sides after the IDF led a major ground incursion into Gaza.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP