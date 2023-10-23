Israel remains poised for Gaza invasion as airstrikes on Hamas continue
Israeli forces remain poised for a ground assault into Gaza on Monday, but have yet to make the move. Meanwhile, airstrikes continue to rain down on Hamas positions in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Israel has fired thousands of missiles since Hamas' October 7 assault on Israel, including 320 in the past 24 hours alone on Monday.
incoming update…
The Israeli Defense Forces and Israeli Securities Authority announced that Israeli forces have struck more than 320 Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip within the past day.
"Over the past day, the IDF continued to strike terror infrastructure and military targets in the Gaza Strip," the IDF and ISA said in a statement. "Following ISA and IDF intelligence, the terror targets struck included tunnels containing Hamas terrorists, dozens of operational command centers, some of which concealed Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military compounds, and observation posts."
"Furthermore, the IDF struck targets that posed a threat to forces in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip who are preparing for ground operations, including dozens of mortar shell and anti-tank missile launch posts," the statement continued. "Overnight, an IDF tank thwarted a number of terrorist cells, including an anti-tank missile cell."
Since Hamas launched its Oct. 7 attack, more than 5,700 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel and thousands more have been wounded.
As of Monday morning, the number of people taken hostage by Hamas has reached 222.
Fox News' Yael Kuriel contributed to this report.
Israeli Idan Rakovsky spoke to Fox News Digital after his brother-in-law, Avidan Tordjman, was killed by Hamas members in the infamous October 7 attacks. He criticized international media — both left-wing and right-wing — for its treatment of the Israel-Hamas war.
"How would the average American, or Canadian, or British, or French — doesn't matter now — How would he or she respond to [an event] 20 times 9/11 in one day?" Rakovsky said of the October 7 attacks by Hamas that left at least 1,400 Israelis killed, with at least 199 others being taken hostage by Hamas into Gaza.
"That's what we're going through right now," Rakovsky said, again comparing the shock and tragedy of the Hamas attacks on Israelis and other citizens at a festival on the Gaza-Israel border to 9/11. "So seeing the coverage outside of Israel is very, very hard," he said.
"I can tell you that we are already used to it, unfortunately," he said. "So it doesn't really bother us anymore. We know that Israel is strong for itself and that we have no one to rely on [but] ourselves. And that's that's fine with us. And that's why we need to be as strong as we can."
Rakovsky responded directly to the media coverage of the Gaza hospital bombing, which has sparked intense debate online as outlets, including CBS and The New York Times, received criticism for suggesting that Israel was to blame.
Jewish-Americans may be more likely to vote for Republican candidates in 2024 as stances from some Democratic canddiates on the Israel-Hamas war push them away.
Division among Democrats over the war is likely to have a meaningful effect on the presidential race down to local congressional races, insiders and several Jewish voters told Fox News Digital.
Multiple House Democrats – including Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and other members of the far-left "Squad" – have taken aim at President Biden and Democrat leadership over their support for Israel.
"I have not seen this kind of a shift – at least a discussed shift, obviously no one's voted yet – since 1980," Jake Novak, the former media director at the Israeli Consulate in New York, told Fox News Digital. "In 1980, Jimmy Carter still won a majority of the Jewish vote, but it was way down from '76. There were a lot of Jewish voters who were disappointed in him."
Sixty-four percent of Jewish voters in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center, identify as Democrats or left-leaning while 26% consider themselves Republicans or right-leaning. Another 9% do not lean left or right, the think tank's data shows.
Despite the gap in support for Democrats over Republicans from Jewish Americans, Novak, a political analyst, said he expects there to be "significant change" in how the demographic votes next year.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an open warning to the Iran-backed terrorists of Hezbollah on Monday, discouraging them from invading Israel from the north as his country is widely expected to launch a ground offensive in Gaza.
The expected ground invasion follows Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israeli communities. While visiting troops in northern Israel on Sunday, Netanyahu said if Hezbollah were to launch a war and invade Israel from Lebanon, "it will make the mistake of its life. We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state will be devastating."
Hezbollah, which is armed with tens of thousands of rockets, has teased aggressions with Israel, even firing anti-tank missiles into northern Israel and targeting military outposts. Israel has evacuated thousands of civilians near the northern border as a precaution.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed. The total mostly consists of civilians slain during the initial Hamas attack. At least 222 people have been captured and dragged back to Gaza, including foreigners, according to Fox News' Yael Kuriel.
Live Coverage begins here