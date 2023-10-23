Israel remains poised for Gaza invasion as airstrikes on Hamas continue

Israeli speaks out after brother-in-law killed by Hamas: 'Don't think the media is doing a good job'

Israeli Idan Rakovsky spoke to Fox News Digital after his brother-in-law, Avidan Tordjman, was killed by Hamas members in the infamous October 7 attacks. He criticized international media — both left-wing and right-wing — for its treatment of the Israel-Hamas war.

"How would the average American, or Canadian, or British, or French — doesn't matter now — How would he or she respond to [an event] 20 times 9/11 in one day?" Rakovsky said of the October 7 attacks by Hamas that left at least 1,400 Israelis killed, with at least 199 others being taken hostage by Hamas into Gaza.

"That's what we're going through right now," Rakovsky said, again comparing the shock and tragedy of the Hamas attacks on Israelis and other citizens at a festival on the Gaza-Israel border to 9/11. "So seeing the coverage outside of Israel is very, very hard," he said.

"I can tell you that we are already used to it, unfortunately," he said. "So it doesn't really bother us anymore. We know that Israel is strong for itself and that we have no one to rely on [but] ourselves. And that's that's fine with us. And that's why we need to be as strong as we can."

Rakovsky responded directly to the media coverage of the Gaza hospital bombing, which has sparked intense debate online as outlets, including CBS and The New York Times, received criticism for suggesting that Israel was to blame.

