Australian pro-Palestinian protesters chant 'gas the Jews' as police warn Jewish people to stay away from area

Pro-Palestinian activists chanted "gas the Jews" at a rally in Sydney, Australia, after Hamas terrorists killed hundreds of innocent civilians, including 14 Americans, and captured over 100 hostages and brought them into Gaza.

More than 1,000 demonstrators protested at the Sydney Opera House against the building being lit up with the color of the Israeli flag. According to the Guardian, "Large crowds had gathered on Sunday night in south-west Sydney, where Hamas’s attacks on Israel were celebrated as acts of ‘courage’ and ‘resistance.’"

Police discouraged Jews from congregating near the opera house out of concern for their safety. Protesters chanted "gas the Jews," "f--k the Jews."

"This is very clearly an emotive issue," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke said. "We do not expect people to bring conflict from other places to the streets of Sydney, and violence will not be tolerated."

"Resistance is justified when Palestine is occupied," protesters also chanted.

Australia's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said that the rally should have been respectfully canceled.

"I support people’s right to demonstrate their views - we’re a democratic nation ... But what is to be served apart from creating a climate that is not conducive to peace?" he said. "[T]he actions of Hamas in this are completely indefensible."

The deputy prime minister, Richard Marles, said, "Tonight, Australia’s heart breaks for Israel. In the face of this evil, tonight Australia embraces Israel and all her people.'"

Pro-Palestinian groups protested in cities throughout the globe, including London and New York.

In New York City, an activist publicly lauded Hamas terrorists for taking festival attendees hostage in Gaza, as activists gathered outside the Israeli consulate in New York on Sunday.

A speaker from the "Palestinian Youth Movement" called the attacks a "glorious victory of the resistance."

