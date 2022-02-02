Jesse Watters: Whoopi Goldberg was taught the critical race theory of the Holocaust

Jesse Watters criticized "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg on Wednesday for saying the Holocaust had nothing to do with race.

Goldberg was suspended for two weeks by ABC News executives after saying, "The Holocaust isn't about race. No, no, it's not about race." Watters commented that Goldberg learned a backwards perspective of the Holocaust.

"Maybe Whoopi was taught the critical race theory of the Holocaust," he said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"But can we really expect 'The View' to know about Nazis when they thought people who wore red hats in America were Nazis? Of course not. Now, if I said what Whoopi said, this would not be my ‘World’ anymore — let's just put it that way."

Watters critiqued liberal media for rushing to her defense, even as they called for Joe Rogan to be "canceled."

"But the left circled the wagons around Goldberg," he said.

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski said, "This is something that is just going to start getting ridiculous. I mean, if Whoopi Goldberg is canceled, that would be the end. I mean, that would be the end of this. All this cancel culture is getting so out-of-hand."

Watters laughed and said, "Literally, just days before MSNBC tried to get Spotify to cancel Joe Rogan for saying something not offensive at all."

"Cancel Rogan, but keep Whoopi … It's blatantly corrupt, the legacy media is dying, losing credibility, losing audience and clinging to power by trying to censor honest and fresh voices who threaten their stake in the game and threaten their control of the conversation and flow of information," Watters said.

"It's why the fake news media is trying to take out Rogan, Dan Bongino, Dave Portnoy, Tucker Carlson and other new media sensations who dare speak their mind. But it's backfiring and making them weak. Their targets are getting stronger. Is this the end of the evil empire?"

"These developments in the media recently are good news for you. The liars are leaving, networks are teetering and hosts are making fools of themselves every damn day while Fox and others are healthy and strong."