Jesse Watters shreds AOC's political record: 'what is she doing all day in Congress?'

Jesse Watters shredded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for failing to achieve virtually anything concrete for her district, including the fact none of her sponsored bills have become law, on Monday's "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"In 2018, AOC was the fresh face on the block after she upset longtime Democratic incumbent congressman Joe Crowley. The media fell head over heels for their ‘it girl,’" Watters said.

Watters said AOC's "quick rise to the top wasn't an accident." He believes she was "a planned, packaged and processed candidate sold to a hungry young generation by a slick and shallow media."

"Her story begins with Bernie Sanders — [during] his failed run for the presidency in 2016 [when] a campaign volunteer and Silicon Valley executive, Saikat Chakrabarti, began recruiting hundreds of progressives for House races."

AOC TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AFTER PARTYING IN MIAMI MASKLESS

Along with other Sanders fans, Chakrabarti co-founded Brand New Congress, a political action committee that sought to jet-set hundreds of progressives into Congress. Their primary success story was AOC.

In Watters' view, when Chakrabarti left the scene, AOC lost her influential edge.

"But a funny thing happened once her mastermind and chief of staff exited in August 2019, Ocasio-Cortez lost the heat on her fastball," he said. "Without the man behind the curtain, she stopped making a splash on social media, never goes viral anymore, her timing and wit vanished with her chief of staff. Most people no longer care what AOC has to say about health care while she makes dinner in her little apartment, and when she's pressed on real issues – she has no real answers."

"Did AOC run for Congress just to be famous? She's on the red carpet more than Ryan Seacrest," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is because AOC is among the least productive members of Congress. She's sponsored 34 bills in Congress [and] not a single one of them has been passed into law. So what is she doing all day in Congress? … Turns out she's doing a whole lot of nothing."

"The media might love her now, but it's only a matter of time before something new comes around. Then they have to get the old product off the shelves," Watters concluded.