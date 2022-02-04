Jesse Watters: Tyrannical leaders are the bullies of our childhood

Jesse Watters compared the modern left to childhood bullies in Friday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"We like to think that as we get older, we outgrow our torturers, but we really just call them by a different name," Watters said.

"Because isn't a tyrannical leader just another version of a bully? They use the same tools to force you into submission. You can't do or say what you want without being afraid of the consequences. If you tell on them, you end up getting a swirly."

"Try to talk and you get silenced. Sounds pretty similar to communist China. But the only way to defeat a bully is [to] stand up to them. Not everyone's brave enough, though. But the special ones are."

"If you do nothing and you live in fear, your bully will continue to control you," Watters warned. "At a certain point, you got to take a stand."

The Fox News host reported that high school students in Washington are defying the state's school mask mandate.

Another school, Watters noted, has required its student-musicians to practice playing their instruments in separate plastic tents.

"I hate to tell them, but it might make it hard for the woodwinds to do their thing as they require, you know, some actual wind and air to play," Watters reacted. "But science is hard for the left."

An assistant principal In Loudoun County, Va. recently said that students who show up to school unmasked "will be considered trespassing." That is a felony offense in Virginia, Watters said.

In North Carolina, he reported that a Wake County schools assistant superintendent recommended a mask mandate for two-year-olds.

"Two years old, slap a mask on your face and learn to hate your own race and your nation," he responded. "But the great awakening is here. It's time to take a stand against these bullies."

" Lucky for America, there are a few real-life Peter Parkers out there fighting back. This is just the beginning."