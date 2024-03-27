JESSE WATTERS: Sean 'Diddy' Combs was in the back pocket of the powerful

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down Diddy’s past influence in Democrat politics following the alleged sex trafficking raid on his homes Wednesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Billionaire hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs had his Miami and LA homes turned upside down in an alleged sex trafficking raid conducted by Homeland Security. A producer’s lawsuit is accusing Diddy of being worse than Jeffrey Epstein.

Democrats used his charisma, star power and street cred in the Black community every single election. For Diddy, this was a business opportunity. He was blessed by the professional class and commercialized. He was in the back pocket of the powerful and that made him powerful with a free pass. He was so loved that New York City Mayor Eric Adams handed him the key to the city. ... Diddy didn't just have the key to the city. He had the key to the country. He endorsed the Democrats, politicked for them and got souls to the polls, as they say, but there was more to it than that. He was a political enforcer.

