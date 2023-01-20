JESSE WATTERS: This is how you destroy a country

Fox News host Jesse Watters reports on how teachers are purportedly implementing critical race theory in classrooms behind parents' backs on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: In Ohio, we caught teachers rebranding critical race theory. CRT was getting too much heat from parents in the press, so they lied and they said they weren't teaching it anymore, but the school officials were caught on hidden camera admitting that they've been secretly teaching CRT and laughing about it. A nonprofit group, Accuracy in Media, sent their people deep undercover to find out what's going on in these schools. They sent the videos to "Primetime" exclusively.

Ron DeSantis is going through this right now. You know how in high school they have AP courses, stands for "Advanced Placement"? Smart students can take the AP course because it's tough stuff and it looks good on your college application. Well, some radicals tried to apply for a new AP course in Florida on African-American Studies, which is fine. We want that. "Primetime" has no beef there. It's a good thing and DeSantis thinks it's a good thing, too. But the AP African-American Studies course that was proposed was laced with CRT to the point where there was no real history at all being taught. It was all left-wing propaganda.

The crazies at the College Board, you know, the people that came up with this AP African Studies class, have been trying to keep it a secret. They tried to hide the syllabus, but the Florida Department of Education took a good look at the syllabus and "Primetime" got a little overview of it. Communist and critical race theory authors are required reading.