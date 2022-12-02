JESSE WATTERS: Gavin Newsom's multibillion dollar reparations handout isn't just free money, it's a fortune

Fox News host Jesse Watters asks when Democrats' free handouts will end and how this will affect a divided America on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Newsom's kicking it up a notch. He wants to launch the most expensive reparations plan in American history, over a half a trillion dollars, a quarter million dollars for any Black person whose ancestor faced housing discrimination. How do you know if you faced housing discrimination? Well, that's determined by Newsom's Reparations Task Force. To be eligible for cash, you have to be the descendant of any Black person born in America before 1900. When someone says reparations, you're probably thinking that cash should go to the families of enslaved Black Americans. Wrong.

…

Newsom's Reparation Task Force wants to hand out more cash for what they call mass incarceration, unjust property seizures, devaluation of Black businesses and access to health care. It sounds like this is going to end up costing more than "Build Back Better." Just a wee bit. This isn't just free money — it's a fortune, a quarter million-dollar handout per person.

With the country already deeply divided, how will slavery reparations impact the relationship between Blacks and Whites? Do Native Americans get any money? How about Japanese-Americans? Their ancestors were put in internment camps. Women were denied equal rights for a long time. Are they going to get a check too? Or are we going to have to pay back Mexico for taking the entire Southwest? Where does it stop? How much will it cost?