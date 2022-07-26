Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests
Published

AG Garland refuses to rule out prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6

The Attorney General praised the work of the Jan. 6 Committee

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Former RNC communications director on significance of the Jan 6 hearings Video

Former RNC communications director on significance of the Jan 6 hearings

Former RNC communications director Douglas Heye provides insight on the Jan 6 hearings about the Capitol riot on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Merrick Garland did not rule out the possibility of prosecuting former President Trump for the events of January 6, 2021. 

Garland sat down with NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt for an exclusive interview, to discuss the ongoing federal investigation into the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol that day. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Department of Justice in Washington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Asked if indicting a former president would create further division in the country, Garland said the U.S. Justice Department will pursue justice "without fear or favor."

"We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, that's what we do," he said. 

LIZ CHENEY SUGGESTS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE WILL SUBPOENA GINNI THOMAS

Garland reiterated his response when asked if the DOJ would go forward with the prosecution, even in the event of a Trump 2024 candidacy

Garland further emphasized what he regarded as the importance of the January 6 Committee, calling it "an important part of democracy." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that this is an important part that we not downgrade or suppress how important that day was and I think that the hearings did an extremely good job of reminding us and for people who didn't know in the first place, telling us how important that day was," he said. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

More from Politics