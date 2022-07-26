Oversight Republicans following Hunter Biden's 'money trail' demand answers from financial adviser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republicans are demanding answers from President Biden's son Hunter's financial adviser Edward Prewitt regarding his business deals, which have been flagged as suspicious by banks.

Biden has been under federal investigation for his tax affairs predicated by suspicious foreign transactions since 2018, and President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures with him.

The president's son's shady business dealings conducted by himself, his associates, and other Biden family members, have been flagged and reported by U.S. banks.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to Hunter Biden's financial adviser Edward Prewitt Wednesday demanding information about the Biden family's foreign business deals.

RON JOHNSON DEMANDS PROBE OF 'SCHEME' TO SUPPRESS HUNTER BIDEN INFO

Prewitt, who served as a political appointee under former President Bill Clinton, has advised Hunter on his financial transactions at the same time U.S. banks flagged them as "supsicious activity."

Oversight staff tells Fox News Digital that the committee has records showing Prewitt flagged for Hunter Biden that the bank Wells Fargo specifically was looking into some of the transactions made by the president's son.

Comer requests Prewitt hand over documents and communications related to the Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) by the banks.

"More than 150 transactions from the Bidens’ business dealings have been flagged by U.S. banks through filings of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Text messages show that Hunter Biden was aware of these SARs and took steps to avoid detection in his financial dealings," writes Comer.

GRASSLEY PRESSES DOJ, FBI FOR TRANSPARENCY ON 'PARTISAN' POLITICIZATION OF AGENCIES, HUNTER BIDEN PROBE

"Information reviewed by Committee Republicans reveals you were advising Hunter Biden on financial transactions when U.S. banks were flagging suspicious activity by the Biden family. As Hunter Biden’s financial advisor, you are in a unique position to know how these transactions originated and why they were flagged by U.S. banks. As such, we request information regarding Hunter Biden’s financial transactions, including any documents related to SARs," continues the congressman in the letter.

The congressman in his capacity as the top Republican on the Oversight Committee is following Hunter's "money trail," which he says "many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars."

"The American people deserve to know the President’s connections to his son’s business deals, which have occurred at the expense of American interests and may represent a national security threat," writes Comer.

Prewitt did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Congressional oversight of the Hunter Biden probe has ramped up in recent weeks.

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pressed the Department of Justice and the FBI for an explanation about why they pursued "politically charged investigations" related to the Trump campaign while suppressing key details related to the Hunter Biden probe as "disinformation," in light of new whistleblower information.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And in light of the new whistleblower allegations, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is demanding DOJ open an internal investigation or appoint a special counsel, and is claiming that the FBI was illegally "weaponized" against sitting members of the Senate.