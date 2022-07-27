Expand / Collapse search
Ron Johnson goes off on the left's 'jaw-dropping hypocrisy' on Hunter Biden, Jan. 6 hearings

DOJ to investigate Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the Jan 6 committee for hypocrisy as the DOJ is set to investigate Trump in criminal probe

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday that Democrats, including Jan. 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson, are showing hypocrisy. Johnson argued that Americans are growing tired of seeing a "two-tiered" justice system as the left pushes for charges against former President Trump while downplaying potential misconduct by Hunter Biden

MELANIA TRUMP SAYS SHE WAS 'FULFILLING' OFFICIAL DUTIES AS FIRST LADY ON JAN. 6: 'I ALWAYS CONDEMN VIOLENCE'

RON JOHNSON: It's just an unequal application of justice and it's an unsustainable state of affairs when the public can't trust the FBI and Justice Department … I don't have any doubt they're probably investigating [Trump]. It's interesting that the January 6th committee I just read this report on Bennie Thompson, who's chairing that. He also voted to disallow electors from Ohio in 2005. And now he's in charge of, this insurrection [investigation], all based on the fact that there were alternate slates of electors. I mean, the hypocrisy of the left, of the Democrats, is just jaw-dropping. 

