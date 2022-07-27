Ron Johnson goes off on the left's 'jaw-dropping hypocrisy' on Hunter Biden, Jan. 6 hearings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday that Democrats, including Jan. 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson, are showing hypocrisy. Johnson argued that Americans are growing tired of seeing a "two-tiered" justice system as the left pushes for charges against former President Trump while downplaying potential misconduct by Hunter Biden.

RON JOHNSON: It's just an unequal application of justice and it's an unsustainable state of affairs when the public can't trust the FBI and Justice Department … I don't have any doubt they're probably investigating [Trump]. It's interesting that the January 6th committee I just read this report on Bennie Thompson, who's chairing that. He also voted to disallow electors from Ohio in 2005. And now he's in charge of, this insurrection [investigation], all based on the fact that there were alternate slates of electors. I mean, the hypocrisy of the left, of the Democrats, is just jaw-dropping.

