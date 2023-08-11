JESSE WATTERS: David Weiss, who squelched the Hunter Biden investigation, is still in charge

Fox News host Jesse Watters says newly-appointed special counsel David Weiss tipped off Hunter Biden to search warrants and never opened the laptop on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: David Weiss, who just spent the past five years squelching this investigation, is still in charge. Weiss tipped off Hunter Biden to search warrants, ran out the clock on the statute of limitations, never opened the laptop and never followed up on the $5 million Joe Biden bribe allegation. This same man is now being tapped to conduct an investigation that he never did in the first place. The same prosecutor who a judge caught cooking up a sleazy plea deal for Hunter is not the right man for the job.

HUNTER BIDEN SPECIAL COUNSEL APPOINTMENT CALLED ‘DEBACLE’ FOR BIDEN JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

AG Garland will have Weiss on a short leash. Republicans should demand to see the scope memo detailing the parameters of this investigation, because I doubt Weiss is allowed to pursue leads leading to Joe Biden. Will Weiss pursue the offshore bank accounts or Biden's family piggy bank? The Wilmington trust account? We just spent five years waiting for this investigation to wrap up, but the IRS whistleblowers, the Biden bribe allegation and the threat of impeachment blew up the immunity deal, again thanks to a judge who ask the right questions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, this special counsel appointment is designed to drag this investigation on for at least another year and a half past the next election. This is all coming off the heels of the Oversight chair, James Comer, announcing he was moving toward subpoenaing Biden family's financial records. Just as Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced an upcoming impeachment inquiry. Just this House Republicans were expecting to haul in Ways to testify this fall. But, with special counsel status, that's not happening. Weiss is off-limits.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.