Hunter Biden special counsel appointment called ‘debacle’ for Biden Justice Department

After news broke that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss to be the special counsel in the ongoing Department of Justice’s Hunter Biden probe, former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Shan Wu trashed the decision as a "debacle."

Wu argued the move reveals that Garland is paranoid of looking political and slammed the AG for poorly managing the investigating into the president’s son, claiming it implies there’s a connection between the president and his son's behavior.

CNN host Dana Bash prompted Wu’s condemnation of the appointment on Friday, stating that with a special counsel being appointed in the probe there won’t merely be a list of charges declared against Biden, "there will be a fulsome report about what the investigation looked like."

Speaking to Wu, she mentioned that such a report will disclose exactly what the basis for GOP accusations against the president’s son is.

She said the appointment is "important legally and also very important politically, because they’re going to presumably have information in there that could answer with evidence some of the allegations without evidence mostly that Republicans have out there."

Wu acknowledged the point, though he made it clear it was the only aspect of the appointment he favored.

"I think that’s about the only good thing that’s come out of this decision by Garland. To me this is a debacle for the Justice Department," he said.

He explained, "They’ve had years to investigate this case and… things go wrong in the courtroom, it shouldn’t have gone wrong in this case. I mean, the defense had an interest in keeping it a little ambiguous… The prosecution had no interest in keeping it ambiguous. They should have made this very clear, at least for themselves, what the plan was."

Wu then slammed Garland for looking skittish and reacting to outside opinion, stating, "Garland again looks like he is just buffeted by political winds. He is so worried about looking political, if Weiss says, ‘Now make me special counsel,’ he says, ‘Yes, yes. I’ll do that.’"

He summarized the attorney general’s missteps, adding, "He should have had better control over this to begin [with]," and argued he should have refused Weiss’ request.

Wu noted that Merrick’s decision "obviously implies" that "the conflict that’s coming up now is, maybe it extends to the president. Because the president’s son, there is no conflict. Relatives of presidents have been looked at before. You don’t need a special counsel or independent counsel."

H"I lay this at Garland’s feet. It wasn’t well-managed, and his reaction now makes things even worse."

