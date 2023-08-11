Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Hunter Biden special counsel appointment called ‘debacle’ for Biden Justice Department

Merrick Garland looks 'like he is just buffeted by political winds,' former federal prosecutor says

Gabriel Hays
By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
close
Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu slams Hunter Biden special counsel appointment as ‘debacle’ Video

Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu slams Hunter Biden special counsel appointment as ‘debacle’

After news broke that David Weiss was appointed as the special counsel in the ongoing U.S. Department of Justice’s Hunter Biden probe, former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Shan Wu trashed the decision as a "debacle."

After news broke that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss to be the special counsel in the ongoing Department of Justice’s Hunter Biden probe, former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Shan Wu trashed the decision as a "debacle."

Wu argued the move reveals that Garland is paranoid of looking political and slammed the AG for poorly managing the investigating into the president’s son, claiming it implies there’s a connection between the president and his son's behavior. 

CNN host Dana Bash prompted Wu’s condemnation of the appointment on Friday, stating that with a special counsel being appointed in the probe there won’t merely be a list of charges declared against Biden, "there will be a fulsome report about what the investigation looked like."

JOE BIDEN LETTER TO DEVON ARCHER UNDERSCORES HIS CLOSENESS TO HUNTER BIDEN'S BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

Shan Wu on CNN

Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu skewered the DOJs appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe.  (Screenshot/CNN)

Speaking to Wu, she mentioned that such a report will disclose exactly what the basis for GOP accusations against the president’s son is. 

She said the appointment is "important legally and also very important politically, because they’re going to presumably have information in there that could answer with evidence some of the allegations without evidence mostly that Republicans have out there."

Wu acknowledged the point, though he made it clear it was the only aspect of the appointment he favored.

"I think that’s about the only good thing that’s come out of this decision by Garland. To me this is a debacle for the Justice Department," he said.

He explained, "They’ve had years to investigate this case and… things go wrong in the courtroom, it shouldn’t have gone wrong in this case. I mean, the defense had an interest in keeping it a little ambiguous… The prosecution had no interest in keeping it ambiguous. They should have made this very clear, at least for themselves, what the plan was."

‘MONEY GUY’: THIS HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS PARTNER COULD BLOW THE LID OFF BIDEN FAMILY'S BUSINESS DEALINGS

Hunter Biden leaves court hearing

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, right, exits federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.  (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Wu then slammed Garland for looking skittish and reacting to outside opinion, stating, "Garland again looks like he is just buffeted by political winds. He is so worried about looking political, if Weiss says, ‘Now make me special counsel,’ he says, ‘Yes, yes. I’ll do that.’"

He summarized the attorney general’s missteps, adding, "He should have had better control over this to begin [with]," and argued he should have refused Weiss’ request. 

Wu noted that Merrick’s decision "obviously implies" that "the conflict that’s coming up now is, maybe it extends to the president. Because the president’s son, there is no conflict. Relatives of presidents have been looked at before. You don’t need a special counsel or independent counsel."

H"I lay this at Garland’s feet. It wasn’t well-managed, and his reaction now makes things even worse." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

David Weiss is the Biden DOJ’s ‘vehicle’ for maintaining control of investigation: Andy McCarthy Video

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 