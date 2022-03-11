Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jesse Watters calls out Congress members who might have profited from Russia-Ukraine war

Watters reveals the appearance of bipartisan insider trading

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Watters: Washington, DC mainly lies about money Video

Watters: Washington, DC mainly lies about money

The ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ host reveals how Congress members have profited from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his opening monologue.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters called out both Democratic and Republican Congress members who he said appear to have engaged in insider trading ahead of the Russia-Ukraine war in Friday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Watters noted lawmakers like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and energy subcommittee member Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., when it comes to reportedly purchasing energy stock ahead of Russia's invasion.

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN HAS 'FAILED' ON MULTIPLE FRONTS WITH UKRAINE INVASION: LIVE UPDATES

"It's so funny because Frankel is a member of the Progressive Caucus, which backs the Green New Deal, and she's buying fossil fuel companies in the run-up to a war," Watters said.

Armed Services Committee member Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., "snagged up to $15,000 worth of Chevron and another 50 grand worth of Duke Energy — over a month before the invasion," Watters reported.

  • Image 1 of 3

    President Joe Biden talks to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Representative Lois Frankel (D-FL).  (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Caring Across Generations)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"It doesn't matter what party you belong to, the role of the People's House is to protect us, not members of Congress," Watters said.

Congress wasted a record $1.8 trillion in federal tax revenue in the first five months of fiscal year 2022 on "pork fraud and abuse," he continued.

"They're spending money to defend another nation's borders, not ours," Watters said. " … And helping other countries produce more energy, not ours."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They're "trying to spend billions more, just paying back their political donors and just driving up inflation higher and higher. Your money, down the drain, while they call their financial adviser and make it rain. Now it's the people of Ukraine who were being taken advantage of. The world sees suffering, but Congress, they see dollar signs." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.