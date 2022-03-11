Jesse Watters calls out Congress members who might have profited from Russia-Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters called out both Democratic and Republican Congress members who he said appear to have engaged in insider trading ahead of the Russia-Ukraine war in Friday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Watters noted lawmakers like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and energy subcommittee member Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., when it comes to reportedly purchasing energy stock ahead of Russia's invasion.

"It's so funny because Frankel is a member of the Progressive Caucus, which backs the Green New Deal, and she's buying fossil fuel companies in the run-up to a war," Watters said.

Armed Services Committee member Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., "snagged up to $15,000 worth of Chevron and another 50 grand worth of Duke Energy — over a month before the invasion," Watters reported.

"It doesn't matter what party you belong to, the role of the People's House is to protect us, not members of Congress," Watters said.

Congress wasted a record $1.8 trillion in federal tax revenue in the first five months of fiscal year 2022 on "pork fraud and abuse," he continued.

"They're spending money to defend another nation's borders, not ours," Watters said. " … And helping other countries produce more energy, not ours."

They're "trying to spend billions more, just paying back their political donors and just driving up inflation higher and higher. Your money, down the drain, while they call their financial adviser and make it rain. Now it's the people of Ukraine who were being taken advantage of. The world sees suffering, but Congress, they see dollar signs."