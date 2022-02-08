Kamala Harris' political standing is 'shot' after year of fumbles: Watters

"The Five" panel explained why Vice President Kamala Harris has such low approval Tuesday and floated whether her mistakes have caused permanent damage to the future of the Biden administration.

Jesse Watters said he did not believe she has a chance of having an interview without dropping the ball.

"I've made a list of things that Kamala has done to the vice presidency so far," he said. "It's only been one year she's had a reboot, … a reset, … a relaunch, she's [been] redefined. But she's also had a shakeup, an adjustment and a course correction. And then I heard a new one today. This isn't a reboot – he's just turning to chapter two. Now, if you had an iPad with this many problems, you would have returned it. This thing is shot."

KAMALA HARRIS 'IS TRYING TO FAKE HER WAY THROUGH' THE VICE PRESIDENCY: JESSE WATTERS

Greg Gutfeld said Harris makes few media appearances, but when she does her performance reminds people why she avoids the press.

"When Harris is missing, you're like, ‘Where is she?’ And then when she pops up, you're reminded why she's missing. It's deliberate," he said. "And Joe, it's not like he's lost a step. He's lost an entire ladder. So I understand why they're hidden. But at some point, you're going to have to pull them up out of the ground because they're either going to run or they're not."

Judge Jeanine Pirro pointed out that all Harris needed to do was ensure the nation's laws were being followed vis-à-vis the border crisis, and she would have been fine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One of the things that they say about Kamala Harris is that … she's been given these tough, tough assignments – like the border. If she went down there and simply said we need to follow the law at the border, she'd be okay," Pirro said.

According to Dana Perino, Democrats are pivoting away from Biden and Harris.

"Very few are willing to go on the record, but as [Biden's approval] numbers continue to be as low as they are, more and more … Democrats are going to continue to separate themselves," she said.